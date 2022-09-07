Everton early team news as they face Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend.

Everton will be hoping for a triple selection boost when they travel to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Toffees are still searching for their first win of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

But there's a positive mood among supporters and are encouraged by the progress being made under Frank Lampard.

Everton are unbeaten in the past four games, having drawn with Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Leeds United and most recently Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Now the Blues prepare to face an Arsenal side who suffered their first loss of the season against Manchester United last Sunday - after winning their previous five games.

And Lampard could have three additional players available to him if everything goes smoothly.

Abdoulaye Doucoure returned to training last Friday. He suffered a hamstring injury in Everton's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa and has been unavailable since.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 24: Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton on the ball during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Everton at Bloomfield Road on July 24, 2022 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Doucoure was not deemed fit enough to be involved against Liverpool.

A huge boost that Lampard could receive is if Dominic Calvert-Lewin is given the green light to make the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Calvert-Lewin was ravaged with injuries last term and managed just 18 appearances - although he scored the goal that ensured Everton's Premier League survival in the dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Calvert-Lewin suffered a knee problem on the eve of the new season, though, which has ruled him out of action.

But Lampard revealed that the striker was due to be back in training this week.

It's highly unlikely Calvert-Lewin will start against Arsenal but there may be a chance he makes the bench.

And if James Garner gets a solid week of training under his belt, he may be included in Lampard's set-up.

James Garner. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Garner was signed on transfer deadline day from Manchester United for a fee that could reach £15 million.

However, the midfielder was omitted from Everton's squad against the derby as he was short of fitness.

Lampard admitted that Garner needed at least a week's worth of training under his belt.