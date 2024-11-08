Everton could secure loanee for bargain fee after shock financial news announcement

The latest news could mean that Everton may be able to source a cheaper deal for one player this summer.

Everton may be able to negotiate a cheaper fee for Orel Mangala this summer if they want to make his loan deal permanent.

The Belgium midfielder arrived on loan for the season from Lyon on deadline day and has quickly become a regular starter in Sean Dyche’s side. Looking to plug the gap in midfield left by Amadou Onana, he is more defensively-minded than any of Everton’s other midfielders and certainly plays a key role.

Played alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure or Idrissa Gueye this season, it looks like he will total a high amount of appearances, injuries pending, by the end of the campaign. However, he may not be too keen on returning to Lyon after the latest financial news.

According to a report from Romain Molina, Olympique Lyonnais’s financial situation could warrant the DNCG to announce an administrative relegation to Ligue 2. A combination of lofty expectations when it comes to Champions League participation and high player wages have thrust their future into doubt. The club has high debt and recently posted a net loss of €25 million despite selling some key assets.

As always, it can affect the players because they want to leave to join a club that has more stability and has a brighter outlook. Plus, the reality of a relegation would surely result in a large squad overhaul. When it comes to Mangala, it is important to note that Everton do not have an option-to-buy or obligation.

He cost Lyon £15m in the summer to sign on a permanent deal after impressing on loan from Nottingham Forest and he may be on the move again if their financial position worsens. To what extent Everton can lower the price is in flux; his deal is until 2027 and he is currently valued around £17m which is close to his most recent transfer fee.

There may be some bargaining power for Everton if Lyon do continue to post financial losses as they will need income which places Everton in a stronger position. The 26-year-old is experienced, a fully-fledged Belgium international and could certainly thrive if Everton can recruit some more quality around him - he could also be a solid squad option too. With the new era under the Friedkin Group and the move to a new stadium on the horizon, it could persuade Mangala to force a transfer, especially if he picks up a run of form.