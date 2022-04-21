Arsenal are among several suitors for the England international but Everton don’t have to look far for an ideal successor.

Everton may have no choice but to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer - but they will not have to look too far to find an ideal successor.

The 25-year-old has been strongly linked with Arsenal for some time as they look to replace Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah - whose contracts expire in the summer - while both Manchester United and Newcastle United have eyed the forward.

But the Toffees don’t have to look too far to find a replacement, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney linked with a move to Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old has been pivotal in the Bees’ debut Premier League campaign, scoring 12 league goals and registering four assists despite some injury issues.

Those goals have been particularly pertinent recently, with a hat-trick against Norwich, and goals against Burnley and West Ham United going a long way to ensuring his side’s Premier League status and bumping them into 11th place.

Reports have suggested that Toney is looking for a new contract at Brentford with a large pay rise to reflect his contributions, but if those talks don’t go as planned then the London side could look to cash in on their prize asset.

And the former Peterborough striker’s qualities should lend themselves perfectly to follow Calvert-Lewin.

Toney profile perfect to replace Calvert-Lewin

Toney is one of few classic number-nines remaining in English football and provides Brentford with a focal point upfront.

Similarly to Calvert-Lewin, the Brentford striker’s brief is centred around goals and hold-up play.

And he is finding the net at a similar rate to Everton’s main man, averaging 0.44 goals per 90 minutes compared to Calvert-Lewin’s 0.50 last season - this season the Toffees striker is averaging just 0.27, although it is a campaign hampered by injury.

And Toney matches his England counterpart phyiscally, leading the line to great effect and bringing his attacking teammeates into play.

He is the joint highest-scoring Englishman in the league alongside Harry Kane, while his 16 Premier League goal contributions is joint eighth - level with Sadio Mane and only one behind Jarrod Bowen and Diogo Jota.

Brentford no pushovers when it comes to selling

There’s plenty of interest in Toney - and rightly so - with the likes of Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle all battling with Everton for the chance to sign the striker.

But Brentford’s Premier League survival this season has strengthened their position, and if they can secure their talisman’s signature for a new contract then they would take some convincing.

The Bees are a brilliantly run club in terms of both the football and the finance side of things, and they will reportedly slap a £50million price tag on their star-man.

And they are unlikely to budge. It took £28 million for Aston Villa to sign Toney’s predecessor, Ollie Watkins, after the striker bagged 26 goals in 46 appearances for the Bees in the Championship.