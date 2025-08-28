Henry became part of a goal celebration | AFP via Getty Images

Everton’s recruitment took an exciting twist recently but is the first signing of the summer the most important addition?

Any team in David Moyes’ mould will always be one that is difficult to play against but this new-look Everton team will cause problems at both ends of the park.

After a slow start and a plea from the Toffees boss for more signings, he is now in the position of having to leave good players on the bench and has genuine competition for places in what is a strong starting XI, although there are still one or two areas of the squad that needs attention. From looking like the weakest area, the forward line is now starting to take shape with summer acquisition Thierno Barry looking like the real deal.

Leading the line in La Liga is an entirely different prospect to battling against Premier League centre-halves but the 22-year old France youth international is taking to it like a proverbial duck in the Bramley-Moore docks waters. His 6ft 4inch frame helps but there is another aspect of his play that has impressed his compatriot and Premier League legend Thierry Henry.

Thierry Henry praises Everton striker Thierno Barry

Speaking on Monday Night Football to Jamie Carragher, Henry picked out Barry as a standout performer after an encouraging win over Brighton: “You mentioned [Jack] Grealish, [Iliman] Ndiaye played well as well, but Barry – I like when you have a striker that can hold the ball for you, and invite players in, go on the counter,” said Henry. “He’s mobile. He’s always been a player that people doubt at the beginning, but they end up liking him.

“I like what he does already there [in the build-up to the first goal]. What I like is what he does after. When the ball arrives with Grealish, you know what is going to happen, but look at his movement to take away [Lewis] Dunk. If he stays there and tries to battle with him, that ball would never reach anyone. It would have been too difficult for Barry to score, but he moves to the first post and frees that space for Ndiaye. The run of Barry, and him holding the ball, allowed that [Ndiaye goal].”

Is Barry the perfect David Moyes signing?

Barry already looks like the most David Moyes signing of the summer. Selfless, team first, physical, but with the ability to play football when it matters. He might not be versatile in the traditional sense in that he can’t play as a No.10 or out on the wing like so many of today’s forwards, however, he is versatile in a different way in that he can adapt to how the team is playing and how the manager instructs him to play.

Against better teams Barry will be isolated and Moyes will want him to use his physicality to win the ball and hold it up to allow his teammates to catch up with him. As seen with Villarreal last season, he isn’t prolific, he makes others around him better by how he plays which is why his team qualified for the Champions League.

With Jack Grealish, Tyler Dibling and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall added to the squad’s creativity and attacking options, Barry has some very decent support and if he is good enough for Henry, he should be more than good enough for those on Merseyside of a blue persuasion.