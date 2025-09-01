Everton transfer news as a defender could head out on loan on deadline day.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Patterson’s loan move to Sevilla has hit the buffers, reports suggest.

The Everton right-back has been on the Spanish outfit’s radar in the closing stages of the summer transfer window. Patterson has endured a frustrating period since joined the Toffees from Rangers for £12 million in January 2022. He has made only 59 appearances, having had injury problems while he has struggled to become a first-team regular when fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, Jake O’Brien is Everton’s first-choice full-back, while captain Seamus Coleman came off the bench in last weekend’s 3-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Patterson was not in the squad, having suffered a suspected hernia.

The Scotland international had been earmarked as a potential replacement at Sevilla for Juanlu Sanchez, who has been wanted by Napoli. But that deal appears to be off, so Patterson is unlikely to make the switch to the La Liga side, according to Sky Sports. However, it is claimed that Everton could still grant Patterson a temporary exit if another team make an offer.

Speaking on Patterson last season, Blues boss David Moyes said: “He’s been here (three) years now. I know he needs to step up and I want him to step up. He's Scottish as well and we need all the players we can. I’m hoping the next month or two we get a chance to work a bit closer with him.

“He's had a few injuries. He's been out the last four weeks. You miss out on the coaching and the opportunities to be around the group and to get to know him a bit better. He's come on a couple of times but I think he needs to be looking to step up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton stance

Moyes has been keen to sign a new right-back during the summer window. Everton were keen on Kenny Tete but he opted to commit his future to Fulham. The Toffees have also been linked with Lyon’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Barcelona’s Hector Fort and Norwich City’s Kellen Fisher.

O’Brien has primarily operated as Everton’s right-back since Moyes’ return as manager. However, the Republic of Ireland international favours operating in central defence. Meanwhile, the Blues will continue to manage Coleman’s minutes given that he is now aged 36 and has had injury issues over the past couple of years.