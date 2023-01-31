Here’s the latest on Everton’s transfer news, as new Toffees boss seeks to bolster his attacking options.

Deadline day is here and Everton have plenty of work ahead of them as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of another Premier League relegation battle.

New manager Sean Dyche will be keen to add to his squad - especially at the top end of the pitch - as the Toffees have already seen winger Anthony Gordon leave for £40 million to Newcastle United. This leaves them short up front and their 15 goals in the league is the second-worst in the top flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having been officially announced yesterday, Dyche spoke on transfers claiming they will ‘give the window the immediacy it deserves’ confirming that they will strengthen if the right player arises.

Here’s the latest updates on Everton’s transfer business....

Andre Ayew

Everton are in ‘advanced discussions’ to sign free agent Andre Ayew, according to L’Équipe. The 33-year-old Ghana international had his deal with Qatar Stars League outfit Al-Sadd terminated by mutual consent earlier this month.

With the former Swansea City and West Ham United forward without a club, his retunr to the Premier League would not need to be signed off before the 11pm deadline.

Ayew managed four goals and one assist in 10 games this season - and plundered 22 goals in total during his 18 months in the Gulf state. His Premier League experience and versatility could be an asset to Dyche, but fans will want to see more glamourous names come through the door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beto Betuncal

Reports from Italy are claiming that Everton have reignited their interest in Udinese forward Beto, as they look for a late signing on deadline day. Italian outlet CalcioMercato reported on the January 17 that Everton were the most interested Premier League side.

Now, Marcio Conterio, Chief Editor of TuttoMercatoWeb, is claiming Everton have tabled a €25M offer for Beto Betuncal (€22m + €3m in add-ons) to get the striker on deadline day. Beto turns 25 today and has seven goals and one assist in 20 Serie A games this season. Napoli are also said to be interested, but they favour a summer move, whereas Everton are keen to secure their man today, in what is being described as a ‘last-minute deal’.

Standing tall at 1.94m (six foot four) he ranks highly for aerials won, tackles, blocks and interceptions - proving he has a strong defensive work-rate. At the business end of the pitch he also boasts good numbers; he ranks highly for dribbles completed, touches in the opposition box as well as non-penalty goals and non-penalty xG, proving he can affect the game at both ends of the pitch.

Nicolò Zaniolo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton are ‘trying to sign’ AS Roma attacking midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo, according to reports. The 23-year-old is keen to depart the Italian club in a bid for more game-time, according to Sport Italia .

He’s made 17 appearances this season and recorded two goals and three assists. Leeds United have also been linked with the 11-cap Italy international, who Roma boss Jose Mourinho says wants to leave.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Everton made a move for young Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, but he has chosen to make a £22m move to relegation rivals Southampton on deadline day instead, in what is another blow for the Toffees

This is the second Ligue 1 forward to chose a move to a rival club after Bournemouth secured the signing of Dango Ouattara. However, given Sulemana has only managed one goal and two assists this season, it could be an easier transfer blow to stomach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moussa Dembele

Everton have ‘resurrected’ interest in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele with new manager Sean Dyche desperate to add attacking reinforcements.

According to the Mirror, the Toffees lodged a bid for the Frenchman earlier this month while Frank Lampard was still manager. The former Celtic marksman is out of contract in the summer.

Conor Gallagher

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conor Gallagher is now set to remain at Chelsea until the end of the season, despite strong interest from Everton and Newcastle United.

Everton made an official bid on Monday - a figure reported to be around £40m, with £5m in add-ons also included in the deal - which was promptly rejected by Chelsea, who are said to value him closer to £50m.

The Stamford Bridge side’s sale of midfielder Jorginho to Arsenal means Gallagher will likely be required in west London.

Victor Gyökeres

Coventry forward Victor Gyökeres has been in great form this season. Having scored 12 goals in the Championship, his versatility across the front three could be key for in the Toffees’ relegation battle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gyokeres is one of two deals that they are actively working on today, alongside the seemingly now doomed Sulemana transfer. However, Coventry boss Mark Robins has said: “Victor is going nowhere.”

Che Adams

With goals the name of the game, Adams is being targeted as a potential forward signing. However, Everton have only reportedly enquired about a loan deal thus far, a deal that Southampton are not interested in.

What’s more, Saints boss Nathan Jones has ruled out Adams leaving for Merseyside.

Paul Onuachu

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, another forward. The Nigerian has netted 17 goals in 22 outings this season for KRC Genk and his deal is set to expire in 18 months.

According to reporter Santi Aouna, both Southampton and Everton are both ready to offer ‘between €15-20 million’ for his signature. But Genk aren’t allowing him to leave despite promising he could make a move.

Michail Antonio

A possible move for the Jamairca international Danny Ings hadn’t got injured within a week of joining West Ham from Aston Villa. Now David Moyes is stuck without his new signing for an extended spell, meaning its unlikely he’ll green light a move for Antonio to leave.

The report comes from the Daily Mirror’s Northern Correspondent David Maddock as Antonio had been in talks earlier this month to leave when it was confirmed Ings would be joining West Ham.

Moyes admitted it’s highly unlikely Antonio will depart after West Ham’s FA Cup defeat of Derby last night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Anderson