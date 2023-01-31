Here’s the latest on Everton’s transfer news, as the clock ticks down on deadline day.

Deadline day is here and Everton have plenty of work ahead of them as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of another Premier League relegation battle.

New manager Sean Dyche will be keen to add to his squad - especially at the top end of the pitch - as the Toffees have already seen winger Anthony Gordon leave for £40 million to Newcastle United. This leaves them short up front and their 15 goals in the league is the second-worst in the top flight.

Having been officially announced yesterday, Dyche spoke on transfers claiming they will ‘give the window the immediacy it deserves’ confirming that they will strengthen if the right player arises.

With news breaking over the course of the last 24 hours, here’s the latest updates on Everton’s transfer business.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Having been linked throughout January, the Rennes forward could move today. Both Everton and Southampton are prepared to part with £20 million for the winger and offers have been accepted, according to L’Equipe.

The 20-year-old boasts pace, energy and a terrific defensive workrate for an attacker. Statistically, he’s very similar to their other Ligue 1 target of this window in Dango Ouattara, who joined Bournemouth. He ranks highly for dribbles completed, assists, aerials won and shots total, to name a few. The player will now choose between the two clubs on deadline day.

Conor Gallagher

It looks like their pursuit of the Chelsea midfielder is over. Everton have showed interested in Gallagher, with one report suggesting they lodged a £40 million. However, Gallagher is not keen on a move to Goodison.

Newcastle have also shown interest, but Chelsea value the England international around £50m. In addition, the Stamford Bridge side’s impending sale of Jorginho to Arsenal means Gallagher will likely be required in west London.

Victor Gyökeres

The Coventry forward has been in great form this season. Having scored 12 goals in the Championship, his versatility across the front three could be key for in the Toffees’ relegation battle.

Sky Sports have reported that he is one of two deals that they are actively working on today, alongside Sulemana.

Che Adams

With goals the name of the game, Adams is being targeted as a potential forward signing. However, Everton have only reportedly enquired about a loan deal thus far, a deal that Southampton are not interested in.

What’s more, Saints boss Nathan Jones has ruled out Adams leaving for Merseyside.

Paul Onuachu

Of course, another forward. The Nigerian has netted 17 goals in 22 outings this season for KRC Genk and his deal is set to expire in 18 months.

According to reporter Santi Aouna, both Southampton and Everton are both ready to offer ‘between €15-20 million’ for his signature. But Genk aren’t allowing him to leave despite promising he could make a move.

Andre Ayew

A perhaps surprising name, but the former Swansea forward has emerged as a target per 90min. This is because the Ghanian forward has had his contract at Qatari Stars League outfit Al-Sadd terminated by mutual consent.

Ayew managed four goals and one assist in 10 games this season - and plundered 22 goals in total during his 18 months in the Gulf state. His Premier League experience and versatility could be an asset to Dyche, but fans will to see more glamourous names come through the door instead of the 33-year-old.

Michail Antonio

A possible move for the Jamairca international Danny Ings hadn’t got injured within a week of joining West Ham from Aston Villa. Now David Moyes is stuck without his new signing for an extended spell, meaning its unlikely he’ll green light a move for Antonio to leave.

The report comes from the Daily Mirror’s Northern Correspondent David Maddock as Antonio had been in talks earlier this month to leave when it was confirmed Ings would be joining West Ham.