Everton defender breaks silence on contract talks and future

Everton transfer news: The Everton defender has finally opened up on his future at the club.

Everton defender Seamus Coleman has opened up on his future at the club with his current deal set to expire this summer.

Coleman, 35, has been at the club since 2009 and amassed 421 appearances. During that time he has become one of the longest-reigning players at a club in Europe’s top five leagues and become a legend at Goodison Park in the process after signing for just £60,000 from Sligo Rovers over a decade ago.

As it stands, his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and he is at risk of leaving. The same goes for Andre Gomes, Dele Alli, Andy Lonergan, Ashley Young and Idrissa Gueye. Following their final home game of the season, he spoke to the official Everton website to give fans a crucial update on whether he will remain on Merseyside next season. He explained: “The club means everything to me. I suppose I live and breathe it like everyone else. It’s been a hell of a ride – the last two or three years – and it’s not a case that you just turn up for work, go home and forget about it.

“You live and breathe it, and it’s been tough. But I absolutely love this football club, I love this stadium. We’ve got another year here at Goodison, so I’m happy to have been offered something and I’ll have a think. This football club means everything to me and, as I said before when I signed my last contract, it is hard to walk away from something you love.”