Everton defender ruled out of next two games as official decision made

Published 6th Oct 2024, 08:37 BST
Vitalii Mykolenko was absent for the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.

Vitalii Mykolenko has been omitted from Ukraine’s squad for the international break.

The Everton defender suffered a calf injury in training earlier this week, which forced him out of the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United on Saturday evening. Ashley Young instead deputised at left-back at the Blues earned a well-earned point at Goodison Park.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Blues boss Sean Dyche was unsure whether Ukraine would still want to call-up Mykolenko for further assessment. But the nation have subsequently updated their squad for Nations League games against Poland and Georgia - with Mykolenko left out.

That means that the ex-Dynamo Kyiv full-back can concentrate on his recovery during the hiatus of the season. Everton next turn their attention to a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday 19 October.

Dyche’s men will also be hoping to get Jarrad Branthwaite back for the Ipswich game. The centre-half was absent against Newcastle because of a thigh issue sustained earlier this week. Branthwaite has only made one appearance so far this season after having groin surgery in the summer.

