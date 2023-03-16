Everton defender set to miss out on international inclusion

Having been dropped by Sean Dyche, it looks like he’ll lose his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Everton defender Conor Coady is set to miss out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad, which is set to be announced later today.

Coady had initially started the first games under Dyche, but has been left on the bench for the last three games as Michael Keane has been the preferred choice alongside James Tarkowski.

According to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, the defender is set to miss out on the squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine. It also lists Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi as a potential replacement.

Coady, 30, has been a regular feature for Southgate in recent years having been included in both the Euro (2020) and World Cup (2022) squads.

Despite that, he failed to register a single minute of action across the two major tournaments and he’s certainly behind the likes of John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben White, Fikayo Tomori and Eric Dier.

In fact, he’s started all 10 of his appearances so far across friendlies, World Cup qualifiers and UEFA Nations League matches.

Currently on loan from Wolves, Coady is available for £4.5m in the summer and considering he started all 22 league games (apart from the Wolves game) prior to the last three games, it’s likely that Everton will make the deal a permanent one.

Especially considering that there are question marks over the future of Yerry Mina, who’s current deal expires in the summer and with less than 350 minutes of action this season, its more likely Coady will stay and the Colombian will depart.

Outside of Guehi, the likes of Max Kilman, Adam Webster and Levi Colwill could emerge as defensive additions to the squad, but Coady faces an uphill task to regain his place in the England squad.