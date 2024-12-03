Michael Keane and James Tarkowski of Everton look on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham FC at Goodison Park on October 26, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton transfer news as Michael Keane is linked with a departure.

Michael Keane is set to enter talks about completing an Everton departure, reports suggest.

The centre-back has been at Goodison Park since arriving from Burnley in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £25 million. However, in recent seasons, Keane has found himself down the pecking order at the Toffees. He has revived his Everton career somewhat this season and gained credit for his performances while Jarrad Branthwaite was injured.

Blues manager Sean Dyche admitted that Keane, 31, deserved to keep his spot despite bringing back Branthwaite when fit to be partnered alongside James Tarkowski in central defence.

Keane’s contract expires at the end of the campaign and he is permitted to sign a pre-contract with clubs overseas in January. The Times reports that the ex-Manchester United man is set to do so, with Serie A clubs and MLS outfits interested. It will bring the curtain down on an eight-year stay at Goodison.

Keane etched himself into Everton history when scoring in the dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace which kept the club in the Premier League on the penultimate day of the 2022-23 season under then-manager Frank Lampard. In total, the former England international has made 223 appearances for the Toffees, netting 15 goals.

Keane is one of 12 players out of contract at Everton in the summer - described as a ‘huge problem for the prospective new owners The Friedkin Group’. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Seamus Coleman, Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic are in a similar position while the respective loans of Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala, Jack Harrison and Armando Broja expire. Mason Holgate, currently on loan at West Brom, also is coming to the end of his deal.