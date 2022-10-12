Everton defender ‘wanted’ in €10m January deal but ‘a lot will depend’ on salary

xx

Everton defender Yerry Mina. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina has been linked with a January move to Inter Milan, according to reports.

Italian media outlet claims that the Nerazzuri are prepared to pay around €10 million - but a lot will ‘depend’ on the defender’s salary.

Mina has entered the final year of his Goodison Park contract, having signed from Barcelona in 2018 for around £27 milion.

The Colombia international has been plagued by injuries during his time at the Toffees.

Last season, Mina managed only 13 Premier League appearances, while he’s been absent since suffering ankle ligament damage on the opening day of this term.

To avoid losing him for free in the summer, Everton may look to cash in on Mina when the window reopens in Janury.

And it’s reported that Inter could be in for Mina if they have to replace Milan Skriniar - who has been linked with an exit from the San Siro.

Mina has returned to Everton training but will find himself behind Conor Coady and James Tarkowski in the pecking order.