Everton sit joint-bottom of the Premier League and Graeme Sharp has spoken about the ongoing situation.

Everton director Graeme Sharp has claimed the club is in 'turmoil'.

The Toffees' dire situation continued as they fell to a 2-0 loss at West Ham United yesterday. It leaves them joint-bottom of the Premier League table and pressure cranked up on manager Frank Lampard.

Advertisement

But supporters have expressed their frustration towards the Goodison Park hierarchy, having only just avoided relegation last season. The #AllTogetherNow campaign, which consists of more than 67 fan and social media groups, have called for majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to make sweeping changes at boardroom level.

Fans held a sit-in protest after last week's 2-1 loss to Southampton at Goodison. However, Everton's board of directors - including non-executive director Sharp - were advised to stay away from the game by the club's security advisors. A small minority of Evertonians approached players Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina while they were travelling home after the game.

Sharp was in attendance for the West Ham loss but admits he's unsure whether he'll return to Goodison for the clash against Arsenal on Saturday 4 February.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the former Blues striker - who is the club’s second-highest goalscorer in history - said: “It was a sad day for the club. It’s still uncertain whether we will get the go-ahead to attend the next home game against Arsenal on 4 February. No one could ever have envisaged things getting to this state where you are ­actually in physical danger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t want to miss games, Everton is in my blood. Of course, fans can have their say and I can ­understand the ­frustrations, but some of the protests have gone over the top.

“For instance, no one works harder than Denise [Barrett-Baxendale, chief executive]. In addition to the day-to-day running of the club, she is also working tirelessly on the new stadium. For her to be targeted is so unfair.

“The club is in turmoil. It needs unity with everyone working hard for the cause, supporters included. Surely no one wants to see scenes again where players have their cars kicked.

“It’s really disappointing when I’m advised not to ­attend a home game ­because of safety issues. We will now have to see what transpires in the next week or so before Arsenal arrive at Goodison.”