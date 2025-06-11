Everton are looking to bolster their goalkeeping department

Former Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Don Goodman had advised a highly-rated 25-year-old goalkeeper to resist a move to Everton, claiming that it wouldn’t be a switch in the best interests of his career.

The Toffees are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer with 37-year-old Asmir Begovic and 25-year-old Joao Virginia both poised to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer when their existing deals expire.

Everton currently have England international Jordan Pickford are their long-serving first choice shot-stopper between the posts but are keen to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper in the summer to provide further depth in that area of the pitch, according to a report from transfer guru Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Don Goodman advises Michael Cooper against making a move to Everton

Sky Sports Championship pundit Don Goodman says he can’t see Michael Cooper making the move to Everton as he claims only being a backup choice would stunt his development at a crucial stage of his career.

Cooper joined Sheffield United from relegation strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2024 for a figure of around £2m. He helped the Blades to a third place finish and narrowly missed out on promotion after a heartbreaking defeat to Sunderland in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Goodman told Football League World: “Everton may want to sign Michael Cooper. But if it is as a backup to Jordan Pickford, then I don't think that would be on the table from his point of view. He's been playing week in and week out, and were it not for the incredible season that James Trafford has just had, we'd be hailing Michael Cooper's season as one of the best by a goalkeeper that we've seen in the Championship.

“So, I can't see the move happening myself. It may be tempting that he'd be going to a Premier League club. But to go to a Premier League club and sit on the bench, particularly at this stage of his career, I don't really see that happening.”

Why Everton are interested in Michael Cooper

Exeter-born shot-stopper Michael Cooper has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in English football outside of the Premier League and has enjoyed an excellent rise to prominence in recent years. The Plymouth Argyle academy graduate made his debut for the Pilgrims in 2018 as a teenager and was initially used sporadically until the 2020/21 season when Ryan Lowe trusted him to take the No.1 shirt.

Cooper played every match that season to win the Club’s Young Player of the Season award and a year later played a defining role in helping the Devon outfit to a seventh placed finish while winning the Club’s Player of the Season award and winning the league’s Golden Glove award.

Promotion followed a year later as Plymouth won the league under Steven Schumacher and he remained important the following year as he bounced back from injury to help the club to survival. Since joining the Blades, he’s played 43 league matches, keeping 21 clean sheets, making 110 saves and boasting an overall save percentage of 76.9%

At 25-years-old, he’s entering the peak years of his career and faces a dilemma over whether to challenge himself in the top-flight and potentially sit on the bench or once again be a regular with Chris Wilder’s side as they aim to go one step better than last term and win promotion to the big time.