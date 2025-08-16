Jack Grealish is expected to play a key role in Everton's season | Getty Images

How David Moyes could set up his starting 11 this season if latest transfer rumours come true.

Everton made the headlines with their stunning swoop for Jack Grealish from Manchester City this week. The winger, eager to secure more regular minutes under his belt, joins to Toffees on loan until the end of the season.

Grealish became David Moyes’ sixth signing of the summer window, joining long-term target Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and others over the threshold. The English duo can be expected to see a lot of the main action this Premier League season as Everton look to start this new club chapter with a bang.

There is still time for the Blues to finalise any remaining transfer business as well. As other transfer links linger, we’ve put together how Moyes’ starting 11 could look this season, including the potential arrival of new further new signings.

Dewsbury-Hall mans the midfield

Everton finally got a deal over the line for Dewsbury-Hall after being linked with him for a fair while. It’s likely he will start alongside Idrissa Gueye in the heart of the midfield to support both the attack and defence.

Moyes’ backline is expected to look relatively similar to his choices during pre-season. Jarrad Branthwaite has picked up a hamstring injury ahead of the season opener against Leeds United but he will be an assured figure once he’s back to fitness.

James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford will hold down the fort as regular and reliable figures at the back. The Toffees have been actively looking for new full-backs on the market this summer, particularly right-backs.

However, links have started to go quiet and with little time left before the window closes, Moyes may have to settle and opt to continue with Vitaliy Mykolenko on the left and Jake O’Brien on the right. The latter is a makeshift solution at this moment in time, though.

Everton boast revamped new attack

Grealish will be expected to take on a commanding role on the left-wing this season, as arguably their most high profile signing of the window so far. The 29-year-old will support new centre-forward Thierno Barry, who joined from Villarreal in July for £27 million.

Iliman Ndiaye continues to impress in blue and his versatility will be crucial to Everton’s rotation this season. The 25-year-old has operated in an attacking midfield role before and could be deployed there again to make space for Grealish on the left.

As for options on the right, Everton remain linked with Tyler Dibling despite being knocked back by Southampton. The Saints are said to be standing firm on their asking price but Florian Plettenberg claims that they have come back with a counter-offer for Everton ‘to accept at any time’.

Signing Dibling would surely round off their attacking purchases but it remains to be seen if Everton are willing to spend big on one player.

Predicted Everton XI this season: Jordan Pickford; Jake O'Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Idrissa Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Tyler Dibling, Jack Grealish, Thierno Barry.

