Everton will be out to bolster their ranks in the summer as they prepare to move into their new stadium

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have dug themselves away from the bottom of the Premier League table in plenty of time to avoid another nail-biting end to the season, as things stand. Statement performances in their current six-game unbeaten league run has put the Toffees a healthy 14 points above the relegation zone.

With David Moyes at the hilt, Everton already look transformed. The club is headed for a new dawn and have a lot to consider once the transfer window opens for business. As they prepare to start a new chapter at their new ground, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest Everton transfer news and how Moyes’ lineup could look next season if recent rumours come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GK: Jordan Pickford

One of Everton’s most reliable players, the club are eager to reward Jordan Pickford’s efforts with a new deal. According to TBR Football, the Blues are looking to offer their shot-stopper with a contract that will keep him at the club until he retires.

RB: Nathan Patterson

Everton’s right-back situation has been a highly-discussed topic of conversation lately. Club legend Seamus Coleman is approaching the end of his contract and retirement speculation is rising.

Nathan Patterson still has two years left on his terms and while Everton focus on other areas for recruitment, they could opt to give the 23-year-old a fresh start under Moyes following recent injury struggles.

CB: James Tarkowski

The ever-reliable James Tarkowski is a key part of this Everton team and fans will hope to see him remain at the club as they push on under Moyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite

While it will be a huge task to hold onto Jarrad Branthwaite for the long-term, seeing the centre-back remain at the club for another season, especially as they prepare for an exciting new chapter, would be a huge statement.

Former scout Mick Brown has backed Branthwaite to remain with the Toffees for at least another year, as he doesn’t see him fitting into the Real Madrid fold just yet.

“Branthwaite has done brilliantly at Everton, so I mean no disrespect to him. But he’s had that injury and he’s coming back into the side, but I’m not sure he’s quite back to the levels he was showing at times last season. He’s still got to prove that before he makes a big move, in my opinion,” Brown told Football Insider.

LB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Everton have been linked with new left-backs, especially as Ashley Young is approaching both the end of his contract and his 40th birthday. The Blues were looking at striking a cut price deal for Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton over the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a deal didn’t come to fruition, he is out of contract at the end of the season and the Saints’ relegation fate is all but sealed. Everton could snap up a strong player on a free contract to bolster their options at left-back.

CM: Idrissa Gana Gueye

Recent reports have suggested Everton are looking to keep the ever-reliable Idrissa Gana Gueye at the club beyond this season when his contract is due to expire.

CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

With several midfielders approaching the end of their contracts, Everton will need to strengthen and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been a target for a while now. The Toffees had looked to sign the Chelsea ace during the winter window and while he remained at Stamford Bridge, it seems he’s eager to move on already.

According to Simon Phillips, Dewsbury-Hall has been looking for a move away from Chelsea. With limited Premier League action this season and the London outfit likely to sign new players in the summer, it makes sense for Dewsbury-Hall to sign for another club that perhaps doesn’t have 29 other players on the first team roster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AM: Carlos Alcaraz

According to The Athletic, loan signing Carlos Alcaraz is eager to make his time at Everton permanent and wants to continue to prove himself in the Premier League. The midfielder’s contract has an option to buy clause and after his statement performance against Crystal Palace, he is hoping to commit his future to Everton and convince the club to invest in him.

RW: Tom Fellows

Everton reportedly remain interested in signing Tom Fellows from West Brom, after being heavily linked with him over the winter window. Other clubs are also interested in signing Fellows but Everton are keen to add a creative right-winger to their ranks. The 21-year-old is a very bright talent with 11 assists in the Championship so far this season.

LW: Iliman Ndiaye

Summer signing Iliman Ndiaye continues to impress with his creativity and it’s likely that he will keep his spot next season.

CF: Beto

Everton have been looking at recruiting a new striker, especially as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to move on ahead of next season. The Toffees have been linked with the likes of Evan Ferguson but with reports quoting between £35-40 million for the Brighton ace, it could price the Blues out of a move.