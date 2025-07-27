Everton are still looking to bolster their squad as they identify important areas to improve this summer.

Everton have brought in three new signings so far this transfer window and are branching their reach out to secure further deals of interest.

Following the return of David Moyes, the Toffees have looked much sharper on the pitch and the manager will be hoping to take this form into the new season and improve areas in need of attention.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer rumours links with Everton and put together a starting lineup based on recent reports.

New recruits for defence

TBR Football has reported that Jordan Pickford is ‘closing in’ on signing a new deal with Everton. The ever-reliable goalkeeper will remain the Blues’ first choice, with back-up to support him following the addition of Mark Travers.

With Jarrad Branthwaite also signing new terms, fans can expect to see him paired with James Tarkowski again this season. As for options at full-back, the left has become a position to focus on, with Bayern Munich’s Adam Aznou currently on the radar.

The Athletic has reported that Everton are keen on the 19-year-old, who could provide competition for Vitaliy Mykolenko. It has also been widely discussed that Jake O’Brien could keep his spot at right-back, having moved over from the centre and impressing last season.

Everton eye blockbuster midfield deal

The Blues agreed a new deal with Idrissa Gana Gueye, keeping the fan favourite at the club until 2026. They also opted to sign Charly Alcaraz on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell on Merseyside.

However, Everton are still on the market for new options in the engine room and one leading target is Douglas Luiz.

Everton have shown interest in bringing the Brazilian back to the Premier League, as his time with Juventus is coming to an end. The Italian side reportedly value Luiz at £34.6 million. While Luiz’s time at Juventus hasn’t exactly gone to plan, he was a key player for Aston Villa in the Premier League, which makes him a very attractive target.

Everton add new forwards to support Thierno Barry

Everton made the statement signing of Thierno Barry earlier this month, splashing £27 million on a deal for the 22-year-old French ace. Moyes will be hoping his centre-forward will hit the ground running this season, following his 19 goal return across all competitions for former club Villarreal last time out.

The Toffees struggled in front of goal last season, tallying the lowest return in the table outside of the relegated three clubs. They have been lined with Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad as part of Moyes’ next priority move.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton have ‘sounded out’ a potential swoop for Kubo, who has been quoted to have a €40 million (£35m) price tag over his head.

The right-wing position is one of priority for Everton, while talented players Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil can operate on the left.

Predicted Everton XI based on the latest rumours: Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Adam Aznou, Idrissa Gueye, Douglas Luiz, Charly Alcaraz, Takefusa Kubo, Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry.