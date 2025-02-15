Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace.

David Moyes is once again set to call-up a number of youngsters to Everton’s squad against Crystal Palace.

Although the Toffees have picked up markedly since Moyes’ return as manager, with Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool moving them 10 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, injuries could scupper the momentum being built.

Injuries mount

Iliman Ndiaye has been added to the treatment room after he suffered medial ligament damage in the Liverpool clash. The forward has been magnificent since his arrival from Marseille, scoring eight goals in 26 games but faces several weeks, at a minimum, on the sidelines. He’s one of five attackers who won’t be involved for the trip to Palace at Selhurst Park today (5.30pm GMT).

Strike trio Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Armando Broja (ankle) and Youssef Chermiti (thigh) are all absent while the versatile Dwight McNeil had knee surgery earlier this month. Abdoulaye Doucoure has largely operated as a No.10 this season but is suspended after being issued a second yellow card after the Liverpool draw. He serves a one-game ban.

In addition, Nathan Patterson is a major doubt because of a hamstring issue, captain Seamus Coleman continues to be troubled by a calf problem and Orel Mangala won’t play against this season after rupturing his ACL.

Options are at a paucity and Moyes has only 13 senior outfield players at his disposal. It means that back-up goalkeepers Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic will both be on the bench against Palace to cover No.1 Jordan Pickford. Therefore, four berths can still be filled.

Given the lack of strikers, Martin Sherif has featured regularly in squads since Moyes’ arrival. The 18-year-old did not play for the under-21s in a 2-1 loss to Southampton or the under-18s who were beaten 2-1 by Reading yesterday so looks set to travel.

Roman Dixon is again around the first-team squad after making his full Premier League debut in a 4-0 loss at Tottenham last August. The right-back is likely to feature in reserve along with Isaac Heath. The 20-year-old has recorded two goals and three assists for the under-21s this term. That could mean another new youngster is given a Centre-back Reece Welch, midfielder Callum Bates and striker Omari Benjamin all started for Paul Tait’s side.

On the possibility of handing members of the academy minutes, Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: “I'm really fortunate I've got Leighton Baines, who has been working with the under-18s and under-21s. Bainsey has been keeping me up to date. Of course, we're having to bring young players up because we're struggling to fill our bench as well.

“We're seeing bits of them in training. We're not doing great amounts of training at the moment because of the games but if I think they're needed, they'll play. This club has had a problem because of the financial situation and we've had to sell an awful lot of our really good young players. We're hoping the ones we've got, when they're given the opportunity they'll step up.”

Potential Everton squad

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Begovic.

Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Young, Dixon.

Midfielders. Gueye, Garner, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Heath.

Forwards: Beto, Harrison, Lindstrom, Sherif.