Everton are looking for a maiden 2024-25 season victory over the Seagulls.

Everton under-21s opened their Premier League 2 campaign with a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

The young Toffees were deserved winners at Haig Avenue. Isaac Heath opened the scoring inside three minutes when he converted Roman Dixon’s. Everton doubled their advantage when Dixon’s cross evaded everyone and found the back of the net.

Blackburn reduced the arrears moments before half-time. And as it appeared there would be no goals in the second period, Paul Tait’s hosts sealed three points in stoppage-time through Martin Sherif’s fine finish.

Dixon, who played his part in two goals, spent the pre-season period with Sean Dyche’s Everton first team. The right-back impressed during his cameos but it appears that he won’t be on the bench for today’s 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

But given the Blues’ injury situation, with Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Nathan Patterson and Youssef Chermiti all ruled out injured, it appears that at least two youngsters could be on the bench for the visit of the Seagulls.

Harrison Armstrong has caught the eye. The 17-year-old midfielder scored in a 6-0 friendly win behind closed doors against Motherwell and has also looked sharp in games against Salford City and Preston North End. It could also be between Jenson Metcalfe and Eli Campbell for a berth in reserve. Given that Everton lack midfield options, Metcalfe may just get the nod.