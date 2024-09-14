Harrison Armstrong of Everton looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Salford City and Everton at Peninsula Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Salford, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton under-21s delivered a late victory but a pair of youngsters were absent.

Everton under-21s produced an incredible last-gasp comeback to start their Premier League Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Watford.

The young Blues were trailing heading into stoppage-time but displayed excellent resolve to not just earn a point but prove victorious at Walton Hall Park. Harvey Foster equalised when the ball kindly to him at the back post from a corner and he kept his cool to slot home. Then in the 95th minute, Omari Benjamin showed excellent skill to jink his way past a couple of Hornets defenders and thread through Jacob Beaumont-Clark, who rounded the keeper and kept his composure to finish.

It was a steely win for Paul Tait’s side, who now prepare to face Stockport County in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday. Certainly, it was the contrast of Sean Dyche’s side’s 3-2 loss against Bournemouth two weeks ago. The Toffees led by two goals after 87 minutes before collapsing.

Against Watford, there were two noticeable youngsters absent. Roman Dixon and Harrison Armstrong did not feature, which suggests they could be in the squad for Everton’s trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening.

Dixon’s involvement will be no surprise given that Sean Dyche could be short of right-backs. Nathan Patterson is continuing his recovery from a serious hamstring injury while Seamus Coleman is doubtful after suffering an injury in the Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 loss against England last week. Dixon, 19, was handed a full Premier League debut in the Toffees’ 4-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last month when Ashley Young was also suspended.

Armstrong, meanwhile, enjoyed an eye-catching pre-season. The 17-year-old midfielder came off the bench against Tottenham and in a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup third round.