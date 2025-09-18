Everton face key decision over the future of a number of key stars. | Getty Images

Everton are making plans for the future with conversations over new contracts at the club.

Everton are looking to solidify plans for the future with their intentions of offering up several new player contracts. Jordan Pickford is the current priority but the club is also in conversation with two more players as things stand.

The Toffees are enjoying a strong start to the Premier League season, with two wins and a draw from their four opening games. With seven points on the board, they are ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Everton will be hoping to keep their form in tact beyond this weekend, when the first Merseyside Derby of the season takes place. The Blues will hope to put an end to Liverpool’s perfect start to the season, which sees them top of the table on maximum points so far.

Everton in talks over new player contracts

Everton are looking to extend Pickford’s terms beyond the two years he has left on his current contract. The goalkeeper has been with the club since his move from Sunderland in 2017 and now, they are eager for him to see out his career in blue.

According to talkSPORT, Pickford is ‘settled’ at Everton and is also keen on putting pen to paper. A formal offer is yet to be put on the table but The Friedkin Group are looking to add at least another two years onto his current deal.

While Pickford seems to be the current priority, the Toffees are also expected to open talks with both James Garner and Vitaliy Mykolenko, who are both out of contract next summer, according to Everton News.

“I believe that once Pickford is finalised, there is a good chance that Mykolenko and Garner could be next, both have had conversations since the summer about extensions,” reporter Graeme Bailey told the website.

Everton planning for their future

Pickford has been a crucial player for Everton and giving him a new deal will be a significant move from the club that will make a big statement. The shot-stopper is closing in on a new contract after Jarrad Branthwaite also agreed a new five-year contract.

The centre-back is very much viewed as a key part of Everton’s future and they do not plan to entertain any transfer approaches from rival clubs in 2026.

The talkSPORT report claims Everton ‘plan to rebuff’ any attempts to sign Branthwaite next year. With results going their way since David Moyes’ arrival, steps are being put in place to protect the status of their most important players.

Branthwaite is yet to feature so far this season as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. However, his return will be highly anticipated.

Amid the interest shown in the defender over the summer, Branthwaite signed a new deal back in July. The 23-year-old penned a five-year extension and admitted he had been in conversation over a new contract with the club since the end of the 2024/25 season.