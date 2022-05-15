Everton could secure their Premier League status when they welcome Brentford to Goodison Park today (16.30).
It’s been a disappointing season for the Toffees, with few people predicting they’d be languishing just two points above the drop zone with three games remaining.
However, Everton have rallied of late under Frank Lampard to steer clear of danger.
The Blues have lost just one of their last six matches and there’s a renewed feelgood fact among supporters.
And if Leeds United drop points against Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton will be safe if they better the Elland Road outfit’s result.
Fabian Delph is a confirmed absentee for the Blues, having picked up a muscle injury in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Watford.
But Ben Godfrey and Donny van de Beek both have a chance of being involved after their respective injuries.