Frank Lampard acknowledges the Everton fans after the 0-0 draw against Watford. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Everton expected starting line-up: the team that could see Toffees survive in Premier League

Everton could survive in the Premier League against Brentford if they can better Leeds United’s result against Brighton and Hove Albion.

By Will Rooney
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 10:04 am

Everton could secure their Premier League status when they welcome Brentford to Goodison Park today (16.30).

It’s been a disappointing season for the Toffees, with few people predicting they’d be languishing just two points above the drop zone with three games remaining.

However, Everton have rallied of late under Frank Lampard to steer clear of danger.

The Blues have lost just one of their last six matches and there’s a renewed feelgood fact among supporters.

And if Leeds United drop points against Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton will be safe if they better the Elland Road outfit’s result.

Fabian Delph is a confirmed absentee for the Blues, having picked up a muscle injury in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Watford.

But Ben Godfrey and Donny van de Beek both have a chance of being involved after their respective injuries.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

May be tested more than he was at Watford. In imperious form.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

2. RWB - Alex Iwobi

Thriving as an Everton player. Offers a fine mix of discipline, energy and attacking threat in his current role.

Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

3. RCB - Seamus Coleman

Settled in well to his new central role.

Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

4. CB - Michael Keane

Will have to be at his best to nullify the physicality of Ivan Toney.

Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Premier LeagueBrentfordFrank Lampard
Next Page
Page 1 of 3