Everton expected starting line-up: two changes and formation switch vs Crystal Palace

Everton can put any lingering relegation fears to rest when they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park tonight (19.45).

A win for the 16th-placed Toffees will see them move four points above Leeds United - and will not be able to be caught on the final day of the season.

Evertonians are set to create a cauldron of an atmosphere, with the team bus to be given a fervent welcoming when it arrives before kick-off.

Then it is up to Frank Lampard and his troops to deliver on the pitch.

The 2021-22 campaign has undoubtedly been underwhelming for Everton and the mistakes made must be corrected in the summer.

But, for now, ensuring the Toffees’ proud history as an ever-present Premier League outfit must be retained.

Everton head into the clash after a 3-2 loss to Brentford last weekend, with Salomon Rondon and Jarrad Branthwaite both being sent off.

Lampard is set to welcome back three players in Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey and Donny van de Beek, though.

But how many will start?

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Will have to be at his best against an impressive Palace attack. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

2. RB - Seamus Coleman Another who was out of position for much of the Brentford loss. However, could be switched to his favoured role. Coleman’s leadership would have been imperative in the build-up to the game. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

3. CB - Michael Keane Back after illness. Having a specialist senior centre-half is a big boost. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

4. CB - Mason Holgate Everton’s only other fully-fit centre-back. Highly regarded by Lampard. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images