Everton turn their attention to the FA Cup when they travel to Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals on Sunday (12.30).
The Toffees alleviated fears of Premier League relegation with an important 1-0 victory over Newcastle United earlier this week.
Alex Iwobi bagged a dramatic winner for Frank Lampard’s 10-man side in the ninth minute of stoppage-time.
That moved Everton three points clear of the relegation zone, although they’re still in a dogfight at the bottom.
Still, the Blues can forget their predicament in the top flight for a short while when they take on Palace at Selhurst Park.
A win for Lampard’s troops will see book their spot at Wembley in the semi-finals of the competition.
However, Everton will have depleted numbers for the tie. Donny van de Beek and Jordan Pickford are among the confirmed absentees.