Everton take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Selhurst Park.

Everton turn their attention to the FA Cup when they travel to Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals on Sunday (12.30).

The Toffees alleviated fears of Premier League relegation with an important 1-0 victory over Newcastle United earlier this week.

Alex Iwobi bagged a dramatic winner for Frank Lampard’s 10-man side in the ninth minute of stoppage-time.

That moved Everton three points clear of the relegation zone, although they’re still in a dogfight at the bottom.

Still, the Blues can forget their predicament in the top flight for a short while when they take on Palace at Selhurst Park.

A win for Lampard’s troops will see book their spot at Wembley in the semi-finals of the competition.

However, Everton will have depleted numbers for the tie. Donny van de Beek and Jordan Pickford are among the confirmed absentees.

1. GK - Asmir Begovic The goalkeeper was excellent against Newcastle in the absence of Jordan Pickford. Another calm and confident performance needed. Photo: Getty Images

2. RB - Jonjoe Kenny Once again available after serving a one-match suspension and could give Seamus Coleman a rest. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Image

3. CB - Michael Keane Magnificent against Newcastle despite coming in for flak this season. Should give him confidence. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

4. CB - Ben Godfrey Played at left-back against Newcastle but could be switched to his favoured position. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images