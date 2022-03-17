Everton desperately need a victory over Newcastle to ease relegation fears.

Everton aim to give their Premier League survival aspirations a huge boost when they welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park tonight.

The 17th-placed Toffees hover only above the relegation zone because of goal difference - but have three games in hand on their nearest rivals Watford and Leeds United.

A win against in-form Newcastle will alleviate fears among supporters who are braced for the worst - but it’ll be a tough challenge.

Frank Lampard has guided Everton to just one win in his six league games in charge, with the latest defeat coming against Wolves on Sunday.

But Lampard has insisted that his troops must continue to believe they can avoid the drop.

The Blues are sweating on the availability of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who missed the 1-0 loss to Wolves because of illness.

Lampard will also be weighing up whether to make changes to his starting XI and bench in a bid to yield all three points.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Must keep a cool head having grown up a boyhood Sunderland fan. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

2. RB - Seamus Coleman The suspension of Jonjoe Kenny means that the Everton skipper will keep his spot. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

3. CB - Michael Keane Absent against Wolves after illness but a change of system may see the ex-Burnley defender recalled. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

4. CB - Mason Holgate Played in every game since Lampard’s arrival. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)