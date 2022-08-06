Everton manager Frank Lampard. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Everton begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign when Chelsea visit Goodison Park this evening (17.30 BST).
Certainly, the Toffees will be hoping for less of a rollercoaster season this time around.
Last term, Everton avoided relegation by just four points and only confirmed their top-flight status with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on the penultimate day.
Most Popular
Frank Lampard has recruited three players in the summer transfer window so far - James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinagre (loan).
And two new midfielders in Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye are expected to arrive imminently.
Still, Lampard faces a stiff challenge against the club where he’s etched into folklore, having won every trophy possible with Chelsea as a player.
Everton are without a senior striker with Dominic Calvert-Lewin sidelined for six weeks, Salomon Rondon suspended and Richarlison being sold to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the window.