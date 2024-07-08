Getty Images

Jarrad Branthwaite has been a transfer target for Man Utd.

Everton’s troops have reported back for pre-season duty.

Preparations for the 2024-25 season are officially afoot as Sean Dyche’s side returned to Finch Farm for the first day of training.

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and captain Seamus Coleman - along with summer signings Tim Iroegbunam, Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye - were all present at the club’s Halewood base. Gym tests took place in the morning before players underwent the bleep test in the afternoon.

Of course, No.1 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was absent - with the England hero helping his country reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024 following Saturday’s penalty shootout victor over Switzerland. Amadou Onana (Belgium) and Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine) are also still to report back after being involved in the Euros.

As are Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gana Gueye. Branthwaite has been targeted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window after a magnificent 2023-24 season yet Everton have been steadfast the centre-back won’t depart unless they get a suitable offer.

Branthwaite was included in England’s provisional Euros squad but did not make the final cut. He has been granted additional time off along with Idrissa Gana Gueye, who represented Senegal in two international games.