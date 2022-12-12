Everton transfer news as Watford’s Ismaila Sarr is linked with a move to Goodison Park.

Everton are plotting a move for Ismiala Sarr, reports suggest.

According to The Mirror, the Toffees are keen on the Watford forward ahead of the January transfer window.

Manager Frank Lampard has already confirmed that he wants to bolster his attacking options. Everton have netted just 11 goals in 15 Premier League matches this season and sit 17th in the table.

And Sarr is one player who has been identified to improve the Blues' threat in the final third. The Senegal international was expected to leave Watford last summer following the club's relegation to the Championship. However, a move to Aston Villa fell through.

Sarr, unsurprisingly, has been in good form in the second tier and recorded six goals and three assists in 18 appearances so far.

He also played in all four games for Senegal at the World Cup as they exited the competition in the last 16 at the hands of England.

It is said that Everton are 'exploring' a £35 million move for the 24-year-old. He would improve the Toffees’ options, with Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray the club’s joint-top scorers this season with three goals.

Sarr has previously been linked with a move to Merseyside, having been wanted by Liverpool two years ago.