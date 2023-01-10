Everton transfer news as Premier League rivals ‘enter talks’ with winger linked with Goodison Park.

Bournemouth have entered the race for Everton-linked Dango Ouattara.

The Toffees are interested in a loan deal for Lorient winger, per the Daily Mail, as Frank Lampard eyes attacking recruits in the January transfer window.

It has been somewhat of a breakout season for the Ouattara so far. He has recorded five goals and five assists in 16 appearances as Lorient sit sixth in Ligue 1 and five points outside the Champions League places.

The 20-year-old is said to have caught the attention of Everton - although they’re not the only Premier League outfit keen. Leicester City and Leeds United have been credited with an interest.

However, it could be AFC Bournemouth who win the race for Ouattara’s signature. According to The Athletic, the Cherries have opened talks to sign Ouattara in their bid to avoid immediate relegation back to the Championship. And perhaps more importantly, Bill Foley - who completed a takeover of Bournemouth last month - is in talks to buy a 30% stake in Lorient.

It has been reported that Bournemouth are ‘quietly confident’ that they can secure the signing due to Foley’s prospective involvement with the French club.

