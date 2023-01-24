Matthew Gillespie pleaded guilty in a Sefton court and has been banned and fined.

A 32-year old Everton fan has been issued with a three year Football Banning Order for shouting racist abuse during a match against Leicester City at Goodison Park.

Matthew Gillespie, from Bebbington, Wirral, was handed the ban after it was reported that he was directing slurs towards a Foxes fan during the 2-0 loss on 5 November last year.

Gillespie was identified to police by witnesses, arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and charged following an investigation with Everton Football Club.

On Monday, Gillespie pleaded guilty at South Sefton Magistrates Court in Bootle and was issued with a three year Football Banning Order, preventing him from attending any regulated football matches during that time.

He was also ordered to pay a fine, court costs and compensation.

‘Such abuse is not welcome here’

Detective Constable Mike Volynchook said: “It is pleasing to see this outcome, which shows just how seriously police, football clubs and the courts take such hate crimes in our football stadia.

“Such abuse is not welcome here in Merseyside, and people like Gillespie do not represent the overwhelming majority of football fans in the region.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage any football fans with information on racial abuse to speak with officers or stewards at the ground, or call 101 so we can identify and locate offenders, and ensure that they too face the consequences of their actions.”

An Everton Football Club spokesperson added: “Everton has a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination and harassment.

“Equality and diversity are at the heart of the football club and everyone at Everton is committed to ensuring that Goodison Park and Walton Hall Park are inclusive football stadiums that are welcoming to everybody.