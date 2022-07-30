Everton fan scores in friendly win after delivering supplies to Ukrainian refugees

The lifelong Toffee was recognised for his efforts with a memorable moment at Goodison Park.

Everton gave one fan an experience they’ll never forget after subbing him on to score a penalty in a friendly against Dynamo Kyiv on Friday.

Paul Stratton has been going above and beyond to help refugees affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and his efforts have earned him recognition from his beloved Blues.

Back in March, the Liverpool Council employee altered plans to “watch Netflix and eat Pringles” during a week off from work, and instead headed to the Ukranian border to deliver supplies to refugees fleeing the violence in their home country.

The ex-police officer travelled over 1,300 miles to Poland, accompanied by a phrasebook and a network of former police and army colleagues.

And Stratton was rewarded for his incredible selflessness with a cameo appearance at Goodison Park.

Replacing Dele Alli for the final minutes of Friday’s friendly against Dynamo, he coolly slotted home from 12 yards before wheeling away in celebration in front of the Gwladys Street End.

Everton have found themselves closely affected by the war in Eastern Europe through the experiences of Vitaliy Mykolenko. The 23-year-old signed for the club from Dynamo in January, shortly before his country was invaded by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

The full-back has since been vocal in his criticism of Russia’s actions, and the Toffees’ faithful have been equally as forthcoming in their support for the player and his country.

The Blues officially won Friday’s friendly 3-0, with Stratton’s unofficial strike not added to the final score.