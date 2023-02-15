Fans are preparing for another march and have outlined their plans ahead of the game against Leeds United this weekend.

Everton fans will again hold a pre-match march in protest against the club’s board outside Goodison Park before they face Leeds United on Saturday.

Supporters lined the streets earlier this month ahead of the 1-0 win against Arsenal as they continue to call for sweeping changes to the Blues hierarchy. Many have grown disgruntled at owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, finance director Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Everton again find themselves in a scrap to save their perpetual Premier League status. What’s more, losses of £372 million have been posted in the past three years while the Toffees failed to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window - despite selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for £40 million.

Ahead of the visit of Leeds, fans will again display their frustration towards the board. They will meet at the Royal Oak pub at 14.00 GMT before walking up Spellow Lane and then turning left onto Goodison Road.

The NSNOW campaign, which consists of fan groups, social media groups and former players, has encouraged those attending to bring flags and banners.

Supporters had originally planned to protest outside the Royal Liver Building - the club’s headquarters - on Friday evening.

