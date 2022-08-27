Everton took the lead against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, and it’s Chelsea-linked Anthony Gordon who was on target.

Everton fans have been reacting to Anthony Gordon’s fine finish on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees made the tip to West London looking for their first win of the season after a disappointing start.

And at time of writing, they are off to a good start, leading 1-0 thanks to Gordon’s brilliant finish in the 24th minute.

Gordon has been linked with a move away recently, with Chelsea reportedly chasing the talented youngster.

Like Everton as a whole, Gordon has had a frsutrating start to the season, but he is now off the mark, scoring his first goal of the campaign in West London.

Gordon raced away and produced a fine finish into the bottom corner under pressure.

Here’s how Everton fans have reacted to the goal on Twitter.

@3ripplex - “Price went up”

@YosserHughes95 - “Cough up Chelsea!”

@John_efc1878 - “That will be 70 @ChelseaFC.”

@Kuioha - “That will be at least 80M for Anthony Gordon (English tax, PL proven, talented young winger).”

@DMC_88 - “Yo @ChelseaFC make that 75m now , cash!!”

@TomHenwood94 - “He’s not going anywhere!”

@Oliver1878 - “Don’t sell him, everton through and through.”

@adxm1878 - “£100m now Chelsea.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Anthony Gordon of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on August 06, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Everton boss Frank Lampard recently spoke about Gordon and his future amid those Chelsea links.

“We have drawn a red line,” he said. “It is very difficult. I got asked last week, ‘Will he be here at the end of the window’. It was an impossible question to answer, really. But I am working to try and put a squad together.

“There absolutely has to come a time where we understand what the squad is going to be, especially a player of the level of Anthony.

“I have to know he is going be here and the good thing is here at the club, myself and everybody involved upstairs has the same kind of thinking.