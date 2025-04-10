Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officials who will take charge of Everton’s next Premier League clash have been confirmed and there will be a number of unhappy fans heading into the fixture.

The Toffees have the chance to move further up the table this weekend when they travel to the East Midlands to take on this season’s surprise packages Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After battling with Everton near the bottom of the table for the last two campaigns, Forest are in contention to secure a top four finish this time round.

A win against David Moyes’ side will keep the Reds at arms length of Chelsea and Newcastle United, but Everton will be gunning for a win. The Blues are winless in their last six games, but they have drawn against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Who is the referee for Everton vs Nottingham Forest?

The Premier League has confirmed that Craig Pawson will take charge of Saturday’s clash at the City Ground. He will be supported by assistants Tim Wood and Craig Taylor, as well as fourth official Anthony Backhouse. John Brooks and Akil Howson will be on VAR duty.

Pawson doesn’t have the best track record with Everton fans and they certainly won’t be best pleased to see his return after his controversial decision against Newcastle United back in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters were left in uproar when Pawson denied Everton a penalty after Dan Burn took down Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the area. Jordan Pickford had previously saved a spot-kick awarded to the Magpies, which ex-Blue Anthony Gordon failed to convert, much to the delight of Goodison Park.

However, when it came down to a penalty shout at the other end, nothing was moving Pawson in favour of Everton. Following the dismissed calls, numerous pundits agreed it should have been a spot-kick for the Toffees, including ex-defender Michael Ball.

Craig Pawson criticism in Everton games

Writing in his column for the Liverpool Echo a few days after the controversial match, Ball stressed that Everton ‘should have’ been the awarded the penalty following Burn’s challenge. The former defender also criticised Pawson’s approach to Everton games, asking why he continues to be put in charge of them.

“Time and time again, Craig Pawson has made seven or eight huge decisions that have gone against Everton Football Club,” Ball said. “Why he is still allowed to referee Everton matches, I do not know, and I thought he had a totally poor game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been big decisions go against us for numerous years and also times when he’s been part of VAR. Even Neil Warnock has famously come out and asked what’s up with Craig Pawson, questioning whether he’s got an agenda against Everton. We all sense that. I know every football club always question certain officials, but something has got to change.”

The most recent time Pawson refereed a match involving Everton, he issued three yellow cards to the Blues during their 0-0 draw with Arsenal, while the Gunners kept a clean slate disciplinary wise.

In other news, The staggering Premier League table since David Moyes joined Everton