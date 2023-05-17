Everton have been charged by the Premier League over an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules.

Everton's hearing after being charged with breaking Premier League financial rules will not be fast-tracked before the end of the season, reports suggest.

The Toffees have been referred to an independent commission for an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules. Everton have posted losses of £371.8 million over the past three years, with Premier League rules stating a club is in breach of financial regulations if they make an adjusted loss of more than £105 million over the same period.

According to The Times, top-flight rivals who are in the relegation battle - said to be Leeds United, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and already demoted Southampton - wanted any possible sanctions to be imposed by the start of the 2023-24 season.

However, it is reported that the Premier League will adhere to the process and the disciplinary hearing cannot be brought forward.