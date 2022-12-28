Early Everton injury news ahead of the trip to Manchester City as Dominic Calvert-Lewin update given.

Frank Lampard is hoping Dominic Calvert-Lewin can return to the Everton squad against Manchester City on New Year's Eve.

The striker has again struggled with injuries this season and managed just one goal in seven appearances.

Calvert-Lewin was absent for the Toffees' first game following the break for the World Cup - a 2-1 loss to Wolves on Boxing Day.

Everton have struggled for firepower this season and have netted only 12 goals in 16 Premier League games. As a result, they find themselves just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Lampard is eyeing recruits in the January transfer market but getting Calvert-Lewin back to full fitness is also paramount.

Speaking after Everton's loss to Wolves, manager Lampard said: “We've got Dominic coming back for City potentially, maybe Brighton (on 3 January). I said it the other day - you can't underestimate the strength or power of losing a player who's been part of this club for a good few years in terms of a goal return alongside Richy [Richarlison].

“The Dominic question is a big one and hopefully he'll remain fit for us and then can we help around that and have people who'll keep pushing and have some different attributes in terms of being more clinical. It's as simple as that.