Everton striker Tom Cannon thrived on loan at Preston North End during the second half of the season.

Everton striker Tom Cannon missed a four-day training camp with the Republic of Ireland this week.

The Irish Times reports that the 20-year-old contracted tonsillitis and could not meet up with the Boys in Green’s senior squad for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cannon enjoyed a fine loan spell at Preston North End during the second half of the season. He bagged eight goals in 20 games in what was his maiden taste of regular first-team action.

Cannon also netted 12 times in 16 games for the Toffees' under-23s before his move to Deepdale and made two Everton first-team appearances off the bench under former manager Frank Lampard.

The Aintree-born forward scored on his Republic of Ireland under-21 debut against Iceland last month and has was rewarded with a call-up to the senior set-up for a training camp that involved the country's Championship players. But Cannon could not train with the squad at Bristol City's training facility. because of his illness.

The full senior Eire squad for a European Championships qualifier against Greece on 16 June will be announced next week and Cannon will hope to be included.

Advertisement

Advertisement