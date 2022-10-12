James Garner made his Everton debut against Manchester United after signing from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Frank Lampard is confident James Garner will become a ‘big player’ for Everton after making an eye-catching debut.

The midfielder signed for the Toffees from Manchester United in the summer transfer window for a fee that could reach £13 million.

However, Garner has had to be patient at Goodison Park.

He arrived lacking fitness, while Lampard’s favoured midfield trio have been Idrissa Gueye, Alex Iwobi and Amadou Onana in recent weeks.

Garne was handed his Everton bow off the bench against his former club United in Sunday’s 2-1 loss.

The 21-year-old impressed in his cameo and almost scored a late equaliser when his curling shot was saved by Red Devils keeper David de Gea.

Lampard believes Garner brings different attributes to the Blues’ engine room - and is excited about the future.

What’s been said

Speaking after the United loss, the Everton manager said: “In different areas, in different ways he can play in all midfield positions centrally. He can play as a number six, as a number eight when he came on or in two sixes.

“He's a good player, that's why we bought him. He needed to get fit, when he first got here he wasn't quite fit.

“He looks a bit different to our other midfield players in his attributes; his passing, his delivery of set-pieces and shots he can get away. He is a really clean striker of the ball in a sense of his passing.

“I'm pleased to get him on the pitch. He deserved it in his training and he's going to be a big player for us. There is a lot of uplift in him because he is a young player but I had no doubt, no worries about putting him into a game of his level because it's the reason we brought him to the club.”