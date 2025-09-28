Sergio Reguilon has been linked with Everton | Getty Images

Four players who could help Everton push for new challenge in their chapter under David Moyes.

David Moyes has flirted with the idea of pushing Everton to challenge for European football this season.

Drawing on his experience of leading West Ham to the Conference League title in 2023, the Toffees manager believes his side are ready to push up the table and compete with those in the top half of the table for a place in Europe.

“It was amazing for the club and it transformed West Ham. European tours for the supporters, the money that was getting brought in from the home games and we got to the semi-final of the Europa League,” Moyes told BBC Radio 5 Live back in April.

“I don't really see why we should not attempt to do that here at Everton. That has to be the challenge.

“We are seeing the odd team now maybe having a go such as Bournemouth and Fulham, while Brentford have tried to show over the years that they can get close to it.

“I don't see why we shouldn't try to get ourselves into that group. If we keep playing the way we have been doing, get results, then we will give ourselves every chance.”

After a busy summer, the current angle of debate surrounding Everton is whether they will also peruse the free agent market to add extra firepower to their squad. Should they opt to bring in some free agents before January, we’ve earmarked some realistic targets the Toffees could consider.

European champions available for free

The free agent pool is always a fascinating place. There are three players who have won either the Europa League or Champions League who are available to sign now for no fees.

Everton could do with some extra threat in their attack, as narrow margins like their Merseyside Derby defeat to Liverpool could be a big difference at the end of the season.

Former Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is currently on the free agent list, after his contract with Qatar side Al-Duhail was terminated by mutual agreement.

Ziyech’s time at Stamford Bridge saw him win the Champions League in 2021 and he was also a Europa League runner-up with Ajax back in 2017 - that season, he contributed a stunning 12 goals and 20 assists in all competitions.

Sergio Reguilon has been linked with a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium recently and he also boasts a European pedigree. The left-back won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2020 and he played a key role in their knockout games, scoring in the round of 16 and assisting in the semi-final. He has a medal for Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League triumph last season but he did not play in the tournament.

Former Liverpool star and proven goalscorer available

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another player looking for his next club after his contract with Bestikas was terminated. While the Liverpool vs Everton divide still lingers when it comes to transfers, it’s starting to dilute. Liverpool have shown interest in Jarrad Branthwaite and former star Anthony Gordon, while the Toffees were linked with a move for Ben Doak prior to his switch to Bournemouth.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was on track to be a key player at Liverpool but injuries set him back massively. However, his all-round ability in midfield is impressive and he was a regular figure in their first Premier League-winning season. The former England international has a Champions League medal but an ACL injury stopped him from taking part.

Injuries will naturally be a concern but Oxlade-Chamberlain’s multiple trophy-winning experience could be an invaluable asset.

Patrick Bamford is the fourth player who could be a smart signing for Everton. His form has dipped in recent seasons but he is still a player capable of big goalscoring numbers. At 32, Bamford wouldn’t be given a starting role but his knowledge of the Premier League and ability to turn games round with important goals could provide vital rotational options for Moyes.