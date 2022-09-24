A quartet of Everton players are still without clubs more than a month into the 2022-23 season.

Fabian Delph. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Plenty of players have come and gone at Everton in the past few years.

Certainly in the Farhad Moshiri era, with six permanent managers being appointed, there have been several squad upheavals.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of those who have come and gone at Goodison Park find themselves at new clubs.

But there are four who, more than a month into the 2022-23 season, remain free agents.

Fabian Delph

When the midfielder was released at the end of last season, it wasn't too much of a surprise.

Delph joined Everton from Manchester City in the summer of 2019 for £8 million.

It was hoped he would help fill the void left by Idrissa Gana Gueye, who had been sold to PSG.

But in his three years on Merseyside, Delph spent more time on the treatment table than available.

The ex-Leeds United and Aston Villa man managed just 41 appearances.

Granted, Delph made a big difference during a five-game period in last term's Premier League relegation battle, helping Everton pick up 11 points.

But when he wasn't offered a new contract, there was widespread agreement among fans that it was the right decision.

Delph has recently been linked with a switch to the Championship.

Oumar Niasse

Former Everton striker Oumar Niasse. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The striker developed somewhat of cult status among Evertonians despite failing to provide value for his £13.5 million transfer fee.

Signed from Lokomotiv Moscow in January 2016, Niasse scored a total of nine goals in 48 appearances for the Blues, while he had loan spells at Hul City and Cardiff City.

Niasse joined Huddersfield after his release from Everton before spending time with League One outfit Burton Albion last season.

Portsmouth showed interest in the former Senegal international in the summer but opted not to make a move.

Niasse was back at Goodison for the 1-0 defeat of West Ham. He sat with former team-mate and fellow countryman Gueye's family.

Aaron Lennon

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Aaron Lennon of Everton during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The winger initially moved to Everton from Tottenham in February 2015 before making his move permanent for £4.5 million the following summer.

Lennon made a decent start after penning a three-year deal on Merseyside.

But Lennon's form took a dip before it came to light that he was struggling with mental health problems and was hospitalised under the Mental Health Act in May 2017.

Lennon was sold to Burnley in January 2018 after Everton signed Theo Walcott. He netted a total of nine goals in 77 games for the Toffees.

The former Leeds wide man had a spell at Turkish club Kayserispor before returning to Burnley.

However, following the Clarets' relegation from the Premier League last season, Lennon was released.

Eliaquim Mangala

Eliaquim Mangala had an unlucky time at Everton. Picture: Mark Robinson/Getty Images

The centre-back had a very forgettable loan spell at Goodison Park during Sam Allardyce's short reign.

Mangala joined Everton in January 2018 for the second half of the season.

However, the former France cap would suffer a knee injury in just his second appearance and did not play again.

Mangala spent time at Valencia before joining Saint-Etienne in January after a period as a free agent.