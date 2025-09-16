A general view of the Everton badge outside of the Hill Dickinson Stadium. | Getty Images

Everton are working on keeping their most important players at the club.

Everton are aware they will likely receive offers for Jarrad Branthwaite in 2026 and plan to ‘rebuff’ any approaches that may be made in attempt to lure him away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

New owners The Friedkin Group are considering the future of the club and are working on keeping key players on the roster. The Toffees saw a raft of personnel leave over the summer, with the majority departing as free agents.

Branthwaite was the subject of significant interest, as the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United looked into potentially signing the centre-back. Merseyside rivals Liverpool were also in the conversation, as they continue to search the market for defensive reinforcements.

Everton have no plans to sell Jarrad Branthwaite

According to talkSPORT, Everton ‘plan to rebuff’ any attempts from rival clubs to sign Branthwaite next year. The centre-back is very much viewed as a part of the Blues’ long-term project, and steps are being put in place to protect that.

Branthwaite is yet to feature so far this season as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. However, his return will be highly anticipated, especially after establishing himself as a key part of David Moyes’ side.

Amid the interest shown in Branthwaite over the summer, he signed a new deal with Everton back in July. The 23-year-old penned a five-year extension and admitted he had been in conversation over a new contract with the club since the end of the 2024/25 season.

“The trust the Club's put in me and how many games I've played over the past two seasons has made it quite an easy decision for me to stay and to keep progressing as a player,” he told the Everton website.

Jarrad Branthwaite part of Everton future

Everton are enjoying a strong start to the new season. Two wins and a draw from their opening four games puts them sixth in the Premier League table, ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United.

The club are working on solidifying this form and aim to continue to put previous brushes with relegation firmly behind them. As well as tying down Branthwaite to a new deal, the Toffees are working on extending Jordan Pickford’s terms.

The talkSPORT report claims that Everton have ‘opened contract talks’ with their No.1, who has two years on his current deal left. Pickford is believed to be ‘settled’ at Everton and ‘keen to sign fresh terms’ with the club to further commit his future.

The Friedkin Group are eager to see Pickford extend for at least another two years. No official offer has been put to the table yet and talks remain at an ‘early and informal stage’.

However, both Pickford and Branthwaite are viewed as key parts of Everton’s long-term project.

