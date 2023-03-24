Everton have supposedly breached Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Goodison Park, the home of Everton Football Club. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton have declared they will ‘robustly defend’ themselves after allegedly breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

It is said that the assessment period of which rules have been broken ends in the 2021-22 season. As a consequence, the Toffees have been referred to an independent commission. However, Everton insist that they have been transparent throughout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A club statement said: “Everton Football Club is disappointed to hear of the Premier League’s decision to refer an allegation of a breach of Profit & Sustainability regulations to an independent commission for review.

“The Club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The Club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Last May, Leeds United and Burnley wrote to the Premier League questioning whether Everton had broken any rules, having recorded losses of £371.8 million over the previous three years.

A Premier League statement said: “In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4. The assessment period for which it is alleged that the Club is in breach is the period ending Season 2021/22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel, in accordance with Premier League Rules W.19, W.20 and W.26.