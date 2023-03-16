Premier League relegation rivals Southampton and Crystal Palace both suffered defeats to Brentford and Brighton respectively.

Two of Everton’s Premier League relegation rivals suffered midweek defeats as the battle at the foot of the table intensified.

The Toffees moved out of the drop zone after a 1-0 victory over Brentford last weekend. Dwight McNeil’s goal after just 35 seconds moved Sean Dyche’s side up to 15th in the table and one point outside the bottom three.

But Brentford, who had their 12-match unbeaten run ended at Goodison Park, bounced back by defeating basement side Southampton 2-0 last night. Ivan Toney opened the scoring in the 32nd minute before Yoane Wissa secured the win in stoppage-time. Southampton’s loss leaves them two points adrift of safety and three points behind Everton.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace continue to be dragged into the dogfight in the lowe echelons. They lost 1-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion as Solly March notched the only goal of the game on 15 minutes.

Palace are now winless in their past 11 games and are just two points above Everton in 12th spot.

