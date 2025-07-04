Everton are set for a busy summer transfer window and are short in one department.

Everton have been offered the chance to sign a free agent, reports suggest.

The Toffees are set for a big summer transfer window, with David Moyes currently depleted of first-team options. A major overhaul was always expected and 10 players of the squad that finished 13th in the Premier League have left the club.

Goalkeepers needed

And while supporters will not be too concerned about the goalkeeping department with Jordan Pickford the undisputed first choice for Everton and England, there is a lack of cover. It came as somewhat of a surprise that both Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic both left at the end of their respective deals.

Virginia has served as No.2 for the previous two seasons. In total, he made eight appearances for Everton, while he had loan spells at Reading, Sporting CP and Cambuur.

Begovic returned to Everton last summer, having been at the club between 2021-2023. The former Chelsea and Stoke City stopper did not play in his second spell but made 10 outings in his first period on Merseyside. In addition, youngsters Billy Crellin and Zan-Luk Leban were released, so Harry Tyrer, who spent last season on loan at League One outfit Blackpool, is the only other recognised option.

Gunn offered

Moyes will know that he needs to find a suitable deputy for Pickford. And according to The i Paper, it is suggested that Angus Gunn has been offered to Everton. The 29-year-old is without a club after his release from Norwich City. Gunn was first choice at Carrow Road, making a total of 172 appearances over two spells.

Gunn came through the ranks of Manchester City’s academy and was sold to Southampton for a reported £13.5 million in 2018 before leaving for Norwich three years later, having had a loan at the Canaries while with City.

Gunn has been capped 17 times for Scotland and was their No.1 at Euro 2024. Speaking on his exit from Norwich, he said: “I’m over it. It was something that I felt personally they could have handled better. But ultimately, I think the decision was probably the right one from both sides for me to move on and go somewhere else in my career. I’m really excited for it.”

There are a number of free agent goalkeepers on the market in addition to Gunn. Tottenham Hotspur released Fraser Forster at the end of his deal, while Lukasz Fabianski departed West Ham United. Fabianski worked with Moyes when he was manager of the Hammers, with the pair winning the Europa Conference League together.

Tim Krul, who has made more than 400 appearances for the likes of Newcastle United and Norwich, is also available following his exit from Luton Town. Krul recently declared that he intends to keep playing despite being aged 36.

“I’m still hungry,” Krul said on the Ben Foster Podcast. “I love to be part of a group and work towards something, for sure. To be part of the goalie union and work with the boys in the changing room every day, I don’t think there’s anything better. I might do what Wojciech Szczęsny did last year - retire then maybe Barcelona comes next month!

“Moving to Newcastle, it’s not the sunniest place in the world. I’ve played in this country for 20 years. Going abroad is not really for me anymore. The dream was always Spain or Italy.”