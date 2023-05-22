Everton’s chances of securing Premier League survival have been handed a huge boost.

The Toffees earned a 1-1 draw at Wolves on the penultimate day of the season on Saturday, with Yerry Mina netting a dramatic 99th-minute equaliser.

Although wild celebrations ensued after the centre-back’s strike, it meant that Everton’s relegation fate was no longer in their own hands. They moved two points above the drop zone before 18th-placed Leeds United’s clash against West Ham.

However, the Whites could not take advantage and slipped to a 3-1 loss to the Hammers at the London Stadium. Rodrigo had given Leeds a first-half lead but goals from Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini saw David Moyes’ side earn all three points.

And to compound Leeds’ misery heading into their encounter against Tottenham Hotspur on final day of the season, they may be without attacking dup Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford. The pair both picked up injuries and are now doubtful for the Elland Road side.

Interim manager Sam Allardyce said: “Both of them are struggling badly. Rodrigo with a plantar fascia and Patrick with a hamstring and I have to say that the impact of the subs wasn’t as I expected.

“I expected a better impact from the subs so that gives me an even bigger look at the situation and the squad as a whole. Unfortunately, I don’t think any of the subs made a difference today when we needed them.

“It depends on the injuries that we have to Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford (if Leeds can avoid relegation). Who am I going to play up front if those two are missing? We might have to choose to play a completely different system with the players we’ve got available to create an opportunity to win a game. Certainly from a defensive point of view, we have to work to keep Harry Kane and Son [Heung-min] quiet.”

Everton will be demoted into the relegation zone this evening, however, if 19th-placed Leicester City are to deliver a shock victory at Newcastle United.