Everton handed major Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury boost ahead of Crystal Palace

Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update ahead of Everton’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 19th Apr 2023, 07:04 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 07:36 BST

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made his return to action for Everton.

The striker featured for the Toffees in a behind-closed-doors friendly against non-league side Chester at Finch Farm on Tuesday. He featured for around 70 minutes of the affair.

Calvert-Lewin has missed the previous 10 matches for Everton because of a hamstring injury. Given the persistent fitness issues the England international has suffered for the past two seasons, manager Sean Dyche and his medical staff have been cautious with Calvert-Lewin during his comeback.

The former Sheffield United forward was not risked for last Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Fulham despite training throughout the week. But now he has taken a step closer to returning to the Blues’ squad ahead of a trip to Crystal Palace this weekend.

Certainly, having Calvert-Lewin back available will be a major boost in Everton’s Premier League relegation battle. They currently sit 17th and above the bottom three only because of goal difference.

