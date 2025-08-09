Everton handed major injury boost ahead of Leeds United season opener
David Moyes has named his Everton team for today’s pre-season friendly against AS Roma in their first game in front of a sold-out crowd at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
The Toffees play their maiden game in front of fans at the new state-of-the-art 52,727-seat ground on Liverpool’s waterfront. It’s their final friendly before the 2025-26 Premier League season begins against Leeds United on Monday 18 August.
And with the curtain-raiser looming, David Moyes has been handed a fitness boost, with Jarrad Branthwaite back in the starting line-up. The centre-back missed the pre-season tour of America because of a minor injury so he was not risked.
There is also a debut for Kieran Dewsbury-Hall against Roma. The midfielder was signed earlier this week from Chelsea for £25 million. Thierno Barry, recruited from Villarreal, also makes his first outing in front of the home faithful. Barry is handed a maiden start for David Moyes’ men. Fellow summer arrivals Mark Travers and Adam Aznou are among the substitutes, while Seamus Coleman has overcome an injury to feature on the bench.
Everton: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Alcaraz, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Barry.
Subs: Travers, Tyrer, Keane, McNeil, Beto, Chermiti, Coleman, Aznou, Iroegbunam, Onyango, Heath.
