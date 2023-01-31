Everton transfer news with Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres a reported target on January transfer deadline day.

Everton are hoping to bolster their attacking options on transfer deadline day.

Before tonight's 11pm cut-off point, additional firepower is required. In fact, it's paramount in terms of Premier League survival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before his sacking as manager, Frank Lampard knew it. And new incumbent Sean Dyche will be all too aware that the Toffees have been bereft of goals. Having netted just 15 times in 20 games, it's scarcely a wonder why Everton are 19th in the table.

Having sold Anthony Gordon for £40 million, a replacement needs to be found and funds are available.

One player who's been linked with Everton through January is Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres. The striker has plundered 13 goals and recorded seven assists for Championship outfit Coventry City this season. For a side that sit 13th in the table, that is a fine tally.

While Gyokeres isn't Premier League proven, his feats this campaign suggest he'd be ready for the step up and reports suggest Everton are prepared to pay £15 million for his services.

However, Coventry won't want to lose the 25-year-old at such an important juncture. The Sky Blues are only four points outside the play-offs and a run of victories could see them catapult themselves into the promotion picture.

Certainly, manager Mark Robins has made his stance clear about Gyokeres. Speaking at the end of December when asked about the former Brighton forward's future ahead of the window opening, he made a defiant claim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Viktor is going nowhere. I can tell you now he is going nowhere in January,” Robins told the Coventry Telegraph. “Absolutely no chance. I’ve spoken to Vik.