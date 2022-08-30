Everton and Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk before the summer transfer window closes.

Everton have reportedly had a bid turned down for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Toffees are keen to add to their attacking options before the summer transfer window slams shut on Thursday 1 September (23.00 BST).

But the Goodison Park boss wants to bolster his firepower further, with Everton still without a win from their four games this season.

Mudryk is the latest name linked with a move to Merseyside.

The 21-year-old - who is the international team-mate of Blues defender Vitalii Mykolenko - has been dubbed the Ukrainian Neymar.

He's also supposedly a target for Arsenal, while fellow Premier League rivals Brentford were interested in January.

And according to reputable transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, Everton have had a ‘€30m proposal’ rebuffed by Shakhtar.

What’s been said

Romano wrote on Twitter: "Keep an eye on top talent Mychajlo Mudryk. Everton had €30m verbal proposal turned down by Shakhtar Donetsk last week.

"Arsenal have explored conditions of Mudryk deal few days ago — but just on player side. Many clubs want him, one to watch until the end."

Background

Mudryk joined Shakhtar from Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in 2016.

He made his debut for the Ukrainian giants in January 2018 before having loan spells with Arsenal Kyiv and Desna Chernihiv.

In the 2019-20 campaign, Mudryk played three times to help Shakhtar claim the Ukrainian Premier League.

Last season, Mudryk recorded two goals and seven assists in just 11 games for Shakhtar before Russia's invasion of Ukraine shut down the season.

Since football's return to the war-torn country, he has played twice and registered one assist.