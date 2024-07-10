Everton's Goodison Park stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton have bolstered their academy ranks by signing the Partick Thistle youngster.

Patrick Thistle have thanked Everton for their 'professionalism and respect' during negotiations to sign Ceiran Loney.

The striker, 16, has completed a move to the Toffees' academy, having come through the ranks at the Scottish club. Loney became Thistle's youngster-ever player in history when he made his debut against Alloa in May. He also netted in the Jags under-16s' 3-0 win over Dundee United in the CAS Cup Final.

Everton identified Loney as a player with an eye on the future and he will bolster their youth set-up. He's one of 12 youngsters to pen a scholarship at Goodison Park ahead of the 2024-25 season - along with former Linfield forward Braiden Graham - with the Toffees paying an undisclosed fee plus add-ons per Thistle’s website.

Jags academy director, Craig Dargo, said: “We’re all extremely proud of Ceiran both as a footballer and as a young person as he begins the next chapter of his journey at the Everton Academy, a truly excellent place for him to continue his development.

“We must thank Everton Football Club and the Everton Academy for their professionalism and respect shown throughout their dealings with the football club, the academy, Ceiran and his family.

“Throughout his seven years at the Partick Thistle Youth Academy, Ceiran has been a superstar, not only through his abilities on the pitch but also thanks to his natural leadership qualities, his commitment to training and learning and the way he has always supported his team-mates. He is a shining example of what can be achieved at the Partick Thistle Youth Academy and will always be warmly welcomed back at both the club and academy.

